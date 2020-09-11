The restructured team of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) has all the prerequisites for success in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), but they have to ensure that they do not lose a good start and their overseas combination is appropriate.The Punjab team spent a lot of money in the auction last year and bought 9 players to strengthen their middle order and overcome the shortcomings of ‘death overs bowling’. With the return of Glenn Maxwell in the middle order and the ‘death overs bowling’ option in the form of Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan, the team seems to have overcome its shortcomings.



He has a dangerous opening pair in the form of Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul and is followed by Mayank Agarwal who is aiming to repeat his international success in the IPL. Punjab will also have to find a way to feed Nicolas Pooran regularly as the West Indies player is arriving here after a successful campaign in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020).

Mandeep Singh or Sarfaraz Khan are expected to be present to support Maxwell in the middle order for most part of the league phase. This season will also be a big test for the captaincy of Rahul, who has been given the responsibility of leading the team based on his brilliant performance in the two seasons as an opener. As he himself has said, he will have to depend on head coach Anil Kumble and the rest of the support staff to deal with this pressing challenge.

Apart from Cottrell and Jordan, the other options in fast bowling are Mohammed Shami, James Neesham, Hardas Viljon, Darshan Nalkande, Arshadip Singh and Ishan Porel. Spins are expected to play a big role on United Arab Emirates (UAE) pitches but Kings XI Punjab do not have a big name in this department after the departure of R Ashwin. Mujib Jadaran is the only big spinner but he played five matches last year taking only three wickets.

He has taken Rajasthan Royals and off-spinner Gautam and left-arm spinner J Suchit from Delhi respectively. However, the hope will be with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who impressed in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. Maxwell can be satisfied that his journey to Kings XI Punjab was a fantastic one when the last part of the tournament was played in the United Arab Emirates.

The Australian then scored 552 runs in 16 matches in 2014, leading the team to its only final so far. The team then finished runners and reached the play-offs for the final time.

The team is as follows: KL Rahul (captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Mujib Jadaran, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardas Viljoan, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Arshadip Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, K Gautam, J Suchit, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhasimran Singh and Murugan Ashwin.