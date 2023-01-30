Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe will include a new playable epilogueaccording to an image of the back cover that appeared on Reddit: in fact, among the various features of the Nintendo title, we also see the unpublished Magolor Epilogue.

Described as a “extra mission after the endingcampaign, this mode will add content to the experience over the original 2011 Wii edition, making the Deluxe version more than just a remaster.

Announced for Nintendo Switch in September, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe will make its debut in less than a month, to be precise on February 24, going to flesh out the ranks of the re-editions for the Japanese hybrid console.

In fact, it is no mystery that Nintendo has decided to re-propose several of its titles, in particular those published on the unfortunate Wii U, to the very large Switch user base to give them a second chance to make themselves known and appreciated.