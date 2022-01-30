After her surprise appearance on the Disney + TV series Hawkeye, Vincent D’Onofrio may not return, taking on the role of Kingpinin no other Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

During an interview with The Sarah O’Connell Showthe actor was asked if there were any plans for his return to the MCU in some production scheduled for 2022. His answer was simply “no”. What he said during the interview is:

No, I haven’t signed any other projects for the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the moment. I’ve been through this before with Daredevil. It’s very clear to all of them that I really want to play this part, keep playing it. I just hope it continues because I’m starting to have fun.

Vincent D’Onofrio played the role of the imposing crime lord in the Netflix series Dare devilwhich aired on the streaming platform for 3 seasons, released between 2015 and 2018. He also met Netflix’s other Marvel series in The Defenders. Although these series, which also included Jessica Jones, Iron Fist And Luke Cageare canonically part of the MCU, have never interacted significantly with the characters of the branch developed by Marvel Studios until 2021.

Over the course of a week, last December, Charlie Cox is back in the role of Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) in a brief cameo of the film Spider-Man: No Way Homeshortly after the appearance of Kingpin / Vincent D’Onofrio in the season finale of Hawkeyework centered on Clint Barton and his life after the events of Avengers: Endgame and the death of Black Widow.

The conclusion of the first season, albeit not clearly, showed Kingpin’s granddaughter, Maya (played by Alaqua Cox), who shot him mercilessly in a dark alley, suggesting the death of the character. Furthermore, in a deleted scene from the series, the Kingpin character was shown after the events of Avengers: Endgame.