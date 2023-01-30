In the last few hours there has been some news concerning King Charles which left everyone speechless. Over the next few weeks, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s son may finally break his silence and give an interview about Harry’s book, “Spare.” Let’s find out all the details of the story together.

Directly from Buckingham Palace comes a news which went around the world in just a few hours. Over the next few weeks, there will becoronation of King Charles, following that of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. However, on the occasion of such a special event, the new King would be willing to make a statement regarding the autobiography”Shoot” written by his second son Harry.

To this day, both Charles and William have preferred to keep the maximum reserve on the publication of Harry’s book but, a few weeks after the coronation, things seem to have changed. Indeed, according to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the King could become the protagonist of ainterview at the BBC.

Those directed to the throne in line of succession could express their own opinions about the book “Spare” and respond to accusations raised by Harry and Meghan in the Netflix TV series. To spread the news was “Mirror” according to which the person who will conduct the interview will be Jonathan Dimblebya dear friend of Carlo.

“Spare” is the book written by Harry which was successful all over the world. In this autobiography, the man has decided to strike hard blows for the royal familyfrom the rumors about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to the discussion between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle and up to the accusations against the paparazzi for the death of Lady Diana.