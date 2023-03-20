The launch of “Sliver of humor”, The new format that Latina will present has caused a great stir among the media, since viewers have high expectations for the jokes, the characters, the sketches, and the content that will be seen on the screens. Apparently, this production would already have competition on Panamericana TV, a channel that has launched a promotional video in which you can see Kike Serum accompanied by other figures of comedy.

Cachay and Chino Risas are some of the main figures of the “Jirón del humor”, so Panamericana TV was not far behind and summoned Kike Suero, Pompinchú and other well-known traveling comedians as main figures of this format. Will they have a good tune?