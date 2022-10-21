These moves portend a major battle in that city, located in southern Ukraine, if the Ukrainian forces are able to surround the Russian army.

The military operation, according to experts, has entered a very dangerous curve after Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced the imposition of martial law in the four newly annexed Ukrainian regions, including Kherson, so what does the coming hours bear?

Movements of the last hours

The recent moves by Moscow were in more than one direction, according to the researcher in political affairs, Samar Radwan, who said that Russia is now working to end the war quickly with a major and lightning operation, and this is clear through several steps.

Reaching the required number of the general mobilization decision in the army while also continuing it in the event of any changes.

General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed the firefighter, was appointed commander of the Russian forces in Ukraine.

Securing the Zaporizhia station on the part of the Russian forces so that it will not be a target in the next battle.

The targeting of energy centers in Kyiv continued for four consecutive days.

The Russian forces have already arrived in Belarus, numbering about 9,000 men, with about 170 tanks, 200 armored fighting vehicles and about 100 artillery and mortars of more than 100 mm caliber.

According to the movements on the ground, according to the deputy editor-in-chief of the Realist Center for Studies in Moscow, the Russian forces are deployed in four training sites in eastern and central Belarus, where they will participate in exercises including combat shooting and firing of anti-aircraft missiles.

On the other hand, and not so long ago, Chechnya has been carrying out a major general mobilization for days in conjunction with the Russian mobilization and the preparation of a number of combat battalions.

In that corner, the Russian expert in the history of international relations, Solonov Plavrev, says that given the escalation on the western borders of Belarus, President Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Lukashenko agreed to deploy a regional grouping from Russia and Belarus, especially after the threat level reached the current level, as it is the case now; He explained that the aim of these moves is as follows:

The destruction of energy facilities and important infrastructure in Ukraine, Moscow prepared the ground for the implementation of the most important scenario.

Russian forces cut the arteries of the Ukrainian cities, to carry out the major attack, which appears to be approaching, before winter enters.

Evacuation of the population of the Kherson region towards the Russian lands to avoid the exploitation of the Mariupol siege on Kherson.

Increasing the formation of the grouping of Russian forces, creating reserves and building defensive positions along the entire line of contact.

Most of these factors will be a factor that will make a big difference after a great stalemate in the recent results, which caused Russia to lose some important regions such as Krasnyi Liman and Kharkiv.

Ukraine controls

Kherson is the most strategically important of the areas annexed by Moscow, controlling both the only land route to Crimea, which joined Russia in 2014, as well as the 2,200-kilometre estuary of the Dnipro River that divides Ukraine in two.

The atmosphere of a major battle is already hovering, according to the Ukrainian expert in international relations, Konstantin Gridin, and the Kyiv forces are closely following, stressing that all of Russia’s moves aim to set a trap for Ukraine from more than one side, stressing that Kyiv is already achieving victories on the ground and is now working to tighten the noose around the Russians in Kherson. .

During his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, Gridin referred to the statement of the General Authority of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which explained that under the guise of a training meeting, a secret mobilization is taking place in the Belarusian Armed Forces, and events are taking place to train operators of anti-aircraft missile systems and tank crews, to participate in operations. Military forces from the western borders, on the other side in Chechnya, are mobilized openly, explicitly and directly on the borders.

The Ukrainian authorities said that their forces are besieging more than 1,000 Russian soldiers in the Kherson region, with the intensification of battles during the past 48 hours.