Club América advanced to the semifinal round, after eliminating Club León in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament by an aggregate score of 4-2. Although in the complementary part of the second leg, the Eagles were able to resolve the series, during the first 130 minutes of it, things were not so clear. However, in the end they resolved the round and achieved qualification, Julian Quiñones and Henry Martin They were in charge of removing complications for their team and with their goals they made the team advance.
As to Kevin Alvarezthe starting right back could not be at 100 percent in the series since in the first leg he was not a starter and came on from the substitute bench, but in the second leg he was a starter, but he had to come off the bench in the same way for Miguel Layun due to the muscle issue that has recently affected him, so they immediately placed ice on the affected area.
For the good fortune of the coaching staff led by André Jardineseems to indicate that Kevin Alvarez may be available and be an option to face the return.
This according to information from the journalist TUDN, Julio Ibanezwho mentioned that the Mexican full-back will surely be present in both matches, so there should be no problem with him doing so.
It is worth mentioning that the player has become a starting player within the Brazilian coach’s scheme and whenever he is available he is a starter, so if he has no doubts for the start of the series he should be without problems.
