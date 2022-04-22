That of Marvel Cinematic Universe it was a gigantic, unique and perhaps unrepeatable phenomenon in the history of entertainment, which was able to bring millions of people to the cinema thanks to incredible and intertwined plots and sub-plots, as no one had been able to do before . This has therefore gradually seen various personalities of the cinema approach the various films, with exceptional cast that have presented more and more high-sounding names. The last of these, in chronological order, could be Keanu Reeveswhich according to a rumor he is interpreting a Secret Marvel character.

If this information turns out to be true, as stated by GiantFrekin Robot, it would be a noisy entry into the MCU. The actor is in fact among the most beloved ever in Hollywood, and the appearance of him in a Marvel movie would only fuel that. However, it was not specified what kind of character he could play, if a secondary, primary, or even one of the heroes, but if his presence was ascertained, we doubt that this information will remain secret for long.

We would like to clarify that it is only a rumor and that there is no official statement on the matterneither by the actor, nor by the producers.

Of course, the hypotheses and the imagination of the fans have already “started on an adventure” anyway, and we are already trying to understand what role the Matrix and John Wick actor could play. Many seem to be hoping for a return (which does not seem too far fetched) of Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider variantbut it is not excluded that this secrecy is instead to be postponed to a film yet to be revealed and / or to a character that has not been revealed to us, a film will be shot.

Will Keanu Reeves really be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We hope to find out very soon.