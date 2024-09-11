This Tuesday, September 10th had The first debate between Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party and Donald Trump took place representing the Republican Party in the run-up to the US presidential election on November 5. In this regard, Many are waiting to find out if there will be a second meeting. less than two months before the elections.

In the meeting, which represented the first of its kind for Harris, while Trump has several under his belt since his 2016 presidential campaign, He went through several central issues such as abortion, the economy and the border situation.among others, as detailed Telemundo in a report.

As to the possibility of giving rise to a second debate, Harris’s campaign said that the candidate “is ready” for another debate against Trump. In contrast, The Republican and his team did not commit to repeating iteven though in the past it was the former president who insisted on organizing other debates.

Harris vs. Trump: Who won the debate, according to a poll?

According to a survey conducted CNN next to SSRS, in which 605 eligible voters who watched the debate were questioned, Americans are more likely to say Kamala Harris performed better than her opponent Donald Trump in Tuesday’s debate. Voters said by 63 percent to 37 percent that the vice president performed better on stage than Trump.

Despite this, Trump still has the edge on key issues such as the economy (where she led by a 20-point margin), immigration (23-point favorable margin) and her ability as commander in chief. However, Harris maintained a 9-point lead on protecting democracy and a 21-point lead on handling abortion.