Highlights: Preparation for the launch of leader sons through MP by-election?

Photo of Maharyaman Scindia in Raisen with CM Shivraj’s son Karthikeya

Will Mahayarman Scindia step into state politics through by-elections

So far, Maharyaman Scindia remains active in his father’s area

Bhopal

More than 6 months have passed since Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP. Scindia is now counted among the top BJP leaders in MP. A poster in MP’s Raisen district has intensified the discussion about whether Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son Maharyaman Scindia will also enter politics.

Maharyaman Scindia has been seen in his father’s electoral field before. Along with this, he is also seen occasionally in public in Gwalior.

But Maharryaman’s activism in politics has never been seen. The Youth Conference was organized on behalf of BJP Yuva Morcha in Sanchi Assembly constituency of Raisen. Prabhuram Chaudhary, a close aide of Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting from Sanchi. The Youth Conference was also organized for Prabhuram Chaudhary. According to the big hoardings which were installed in the city, Mahayarman Scindia was also going to attend this conference.

3 young leaders got a place

The hoardings that took place in Raisen for the youth conference had a picture of BJP Yuva Morcha president Abhilash Pandey, Kartikeya Singh Chauhan, son of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Mahayarman Scindia, son of Jyotiraditya Scindia Scindia. In such a situation, it was being speculated that Mahayarman Scindia would also reach this event. But he did not reach Raisen.

In the by-election, CM Shivraj’s son Karthikeya also took the front, raining Congress

Discussions intensified

In such a situation, the discussion has intensified in the political corridors whether Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son Maharyaman Scindia will also enter politics. Because Maharayaman has stayed away from active politics till now. Maharayaman has been meeting people in Gwalior and his father’s region till now. The 24-year-old Maharyaman is also interested in music. It is being speculated that through the bye-elections, Mahayariman will enter the state level politics.

Minister told tribal organization ‘traitor’, Kamal Nath sitting on dharna, apologized

However, there has been no response from BJP leaders regarding this officially. But the poster in Raisen has heated up the political atmosphere. When Jyotiraditya Scindia decided to leave the Congress, Mahayariman was seen standing with him. He also targeted the opponents by tweeting many.

Kamal Nath’s question to Shivraj, you clarify, with farmers or with anti-farmer black law

Who is mahaaryaman scindia

After Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress, Mahayariman said that he was proud of his father. 24-year-old Maharyaman Scindia is a lawyer of the Gwalior royal family. He is still learning the tricks of politics from his father’s field. He was often seen in Guna-Shivpuri with his mother. Like his father, Mahayariman has also studied from Doon School. He then went abroad. Maharyaman calls his father Baba and mother his mother. He graduated from Yale University of America.