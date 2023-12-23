He doesn't plan to stay with his arms crossed. After Juliana Oxenford announced that he would leave the screens of atvAfter 4 years, because channel 9 made the decision to fire her because her “style” did not go hand in hand with the interests of the television company, the renowned journalist has once again caused controversy by revealing that she would be thinking of suing Magaly Medina. According to the news anchor, her former partner had publicly defamed her. What did she say?

Juliana Oxenford reveals that she would be thinking of denouncing Magaly Medina

In an interview with the renowned Peruvian journalist César Hildebrandt, for his weekly Hildebrandt en los trece, Juliana Oxenford confessed to having felt attacked and defamed by the ATV show host Magaly Medina.

“I have worked at ATV with a freedom that I have never had before. But, in parallel, no one on an open signal channel has ever mistreated me, defamed me, as they have also done on the same channel,” said Juliana Oxenford. .

Given this, the journalist asked him if he was thinking about legally denouncing his retractors for slander and defamation. “Did you think about legally responding to your haters? Who would you sue for defamation?” questioned Cesar Hildebrandt. “I'm analyzing it. I think that Magaly Medina (she would denounce her) if she had to land on this idea. Seek to legally establish a precedent“, responded the former ATV news anchor.

Juliana Oxenford reveals that she would be considering suing Magaly Medina. Photo: LR/ ATV composition

Likewise, he stated that, if he takes legal action against the presenter of 'Magaly TV, la firma', he hopes that the punishment will not be a custodial sentence. “Magaly is very interested in money. I don't want jail. Let's find a way to hit her where it hurts the most, which is with compensation,” the journalist stated.

What did Magaly Medina say to Juliana Oxenford and what bothered the journalist?

According to what she mentioned in an interview for the YouTube program 'Sálvese donde puede', television host Magaly Medina would have called her a “communist” and “Taliban.”

“They (from the ATV channel) told me that they had spoken (about the attacks) with her (Magaly), but you know what it's like (…). In elections, the attack was subliminal (…) You could expect anything, but from there (to him calling me) 'communist', 'Taliban' and that type of insults, there is already a distance that marks the 'chacha' with defamation with infamy“said Juliana Oxenford.