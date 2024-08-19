Atlético de Madrid will make their debut in LaLiga 2024/25 this Monday at 9:30 p.m. at the La Cerámica stadium against Villarreal. The expectation is maximum to see Cholo’s team in action again and even more so after all the reinforcements they have brought in this summer.
And of all the new signings, the one who is undoubtedly attracting the most attention is Julián Álvarez. The Argentine is one of the big names, not only in Atleti but in LaLiga, and he is ready to solve the goalscoring problems of the red-and-white team. Today we could see him debut in an official match with his new team.
The striker has been training under Simeone and is available to play. It remains to be seen whether the coach will give him minutes, and if so, whether he decides to start with his compatriot or whether he will have to come off the bench in the second half. Julián Álvarez’s debut with Atlético de Madrid is therefore closer.
As we said, Atlético de Madrid will make their league debut at Villarreal, but Atleti fans will not have to wait long to see their team playing at the Metropolitano. Next Sunday, August 25, on the second day of LaLiga, Atleti will be at home and will play the first match of the season at their stadium.
In this way, Julián Álvarez and the rest of the new signings from the transfer market could play in front of their fans next Sunday.
