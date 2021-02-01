Just a few moments ago, SEGA confirmed that Judgment will be coming to Xbox Series X | S soon, making all the main titles that have been developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, parents of the Yakuza franchise, available in the Xbox family. .
However, after this confirmation there is a very important question that we ask ourselves: Will Judgment be on Xbox Game Pass at launch? Considering the previous movements of SEGA titles on Xbox, especially those related to the Yakuza saga, whose first 6 installments will be available on Xbox Game Pass in less than a month, it would not be unreasonable to think about this possibility.
Will Judgment be on Xbox Game Pass at launch?
For the moment, SEGA has not ruled on whether Judgment on Xbox Game Pass launch will be a reality or not, so it would be logical to think that the title, like Yakuza: Like a Dragon, will not be on Microsoft’s video game subscription service.
However, fans of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s stories might have a slight hope that Judgment on Xbox Game Pass be a reality. Just a couple of days ago, the alleged existence of an agreement between SEGA and Microsoft to launch the publisher’s titles on Xbox Game Pass was leaked. For now, the veracity of said agreement has not been corroborated, but if true, it could mean that the title starring Takayuki Yagami reached the service at some point.
SEGA restructuring fuels speculation of a possible Xbox purchase
Judgment will arrive next April 23 to Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and Google Stadia.
