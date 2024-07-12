Jude Bellingham has much more at stake than just a Euro final this Sunday. If he wins, the Real Madrid England international could be one step closer to a relatively well-deserved Ballon d’Or, given his 2023/24 season.
The winner of the future Ballon d’Or could be known as early as Sunday evening. Even before the start of Euro 2024, not many players had a chance of winning the top award. Vinicius Junior seemed to be in the best position before the start of these international events. Before the final phase of the Euro and the Copa America, the noose has tightened even further.
Jude Bellingham is almost certainly the number one favourite. The Real Madrid star has already won the Champions League, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup with his club. His 2023/24 season couldn’t have been better, but he can still extend it by winning the Euros with England. Although his performances and contribution dropped during 2024, it’s hard to overlook his crazy end to 2023 and his record.
The voting system will clearly highlight the profile of Madrid’s 21-year-old gem. To do so, it takes into account: individual performances and decisiveness, collective performances during the year, the player’s class and fair play. Jude ticks all the boxes.
Bellingham has three main contenders at the moment. They are Lionel Messi if Argentina wins the Copa America and Rodri or Lamine Yamal if they lose the Euro final. Spain would then launch a logical advertising campaign for its midfielder or its 16-year-old star to be crowned champions. The former has won the Premier League and the latter is impressing without having yet won any major titles with FC Barcelona. The first clues as to who will be the favourite will be revealed on July 15.
