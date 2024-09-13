Real Madrid will play this Saturday against Real Sociedad and will try to put in a very good performance. Absent for more than three weeks, Jude Bellingham’s return was expected this weekend.
Real Madrid must win away from home. Since the start of the La Liga season, the results have been mixed for the Madrid side. While they win at home, the Merengues suffer away from home as they have not won a single game away from the Santiago Bernabéu so far, with two draws against Mallorca and Las Palmas. Therefore, they will have to do much better at Anoeta on Saturday, but still without Jude Bellingham.
While the return of the midfielder, injured for more than three weeks, was considered to challenge the Basques, Spanish journalist José Luis Sánchez reveals that the former Borussia Dortmund player should ultimately be absent for this match. Information confirmed shortly afterwards by Carlo Ancelotti: “Tchouaméni and Jude Bellingham are back in training but we won’t be taking any risks tomorrow.”
It is not unlikely that the last European Championship finalist will be part of Carlo Ancelotti’s group that will face Stuttgart on Tuesday in the first round of the Champions League. But after long weeks of unavailability, the Mister will not want to rush his midfielder’s return to competition.
