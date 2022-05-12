Will Juan Carlos Osorio return through the ‘big door’ to Mexico? The last

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Osorio (cen.) celebrates with Héctor Herrera (left) and Miguel Layún, in Russia.
Osorio (cen.) celebrates with Héctor Herrera (left) and Miguel Layún, in Russia.
The Mexican press talks about the multiple possibilities that the former national coach would have.
May 12, 2022, 07:38 AM
Juan Carlos Osorio, who recently left América de Cali after a long and difficult negotiation, could be close to redirecting. And he would do it in a country where, perhaps like no other, loves and hates awoke: Mexico.
Osorio back in Mexico?
According to information from René Tovar, general editor of the ESPN network portals in Central America, Osorio, who led the Mexican National Team between 2015 and 2018, has several offers in ‘manito’ football.
The first of them has to do with the Juárez Soccer Club, the popular ‘Bravos’, which is in the last position of the MX League. However, according to Tovar, Osorio would have an offer from a more recognized team in the country.
“Juan Carlos Osorio will resolve Braves’ offer in the next few hours, but they CONFIRM that a great one is indeed on the way…”Tovar wrote on Twitter.
Last minute, sources: Juan Carlos Osorio will resolve the Bravos offer in the next few hours, but they CONFIRM that a big one is indeed on the way… By the way, they assure me that if Rafa Puente Jr. arrives, there would be massive resignations. Boil the border @ESPNmx
– Rene Tovar (@Rene_Tovar) May 11, 2022
At the moment, the Colombian coach has not spoken. There is also nothing official.
SPORTS
May 12, 2022, 07:38 AM
