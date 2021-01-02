Sometimes numbers describe big events better than words. When it comes to Brexit, there are two in particular: 1653 days after the Brexit referendum, Great Britain broke not only politically but also economically with the European Union. And that to the day exactly 48 years after joining. It’s a watershed. For the EU, because for the first time a country has left the international community. And of course for Great Britain, which now wants to cope on its own.

One man in particular has pushed through the farewell that many Eurosceptic Brits have dreamed of for decades: Boris Johnson. Before the referendum in 2016, he headed the “Leave” campaign. As Prime Minister since 2019, he repeated his mantra “Get Brexit done” until it actually worked.

The fact that the trade pact, which Johnson only agreed on Christmas Eve after difficult negotiations with the EU leaders, seems incomplete in parts, that Brexit makes many things more complicated for the people in Great Britain – for free. For Johnson and the most conservative forces in his party, only one thing counts: “The moment has finally come,” as the Prime Minister happily announced. The hardcore Brexiteer Bill Cash cheered in parliament that “48 years of subjugation” were finally over.

It was a difficult relationship from the start. Great Britain, which joined the EU on January 1, 1973, got on the nerves of the other EU states on many issues: London obtained premium discounts, did not participate in border-free travel under the Schengen Agreement, in the common asylum policy or in the euro. The country was “a half-hearted, sometimes obstructive member,” Johnson recently admitted.

Nevertheless, the desire for divorce in 2016 caused the EU to falter at times. Great Britain was the second largest economic power in the Community, is a member of the UN Security Council, a European nuclear power that turned away – a blow in the gut. More resignations, a collapse of the whole project suddenly seemed possible. Curiously, the infinite farewell of the British, who for four years essentially did not know what exactly they wanted from Brexit, welded the remaining 27 together.

The EU is now again self-confidently praising itself as an alternative to nationalist We-First and We-Alone projects. “This moment is the end of a long journey,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the tough negotiation game about the Brexit trade pact shortly before Christmas. “I call out to all Europeans: It is time to leave Brexit behind. Our future is made in Europe. “

Sounds modern, but also like the good old days of a British Empire

But Brussels will keep a close eye on the new competitor on the island. What if some Brexit dreams come true? The fact that corona vaccines were approved there much faster than in the “bureaucratic” EU, for example, scratches the new image of the superior collective a little.

Prime Minister Johnson now wants to get serious about his “Global Britain”, unleashed from the chains of the EU. Sounds modern, but also reminiscent of the good old days of a British Empire that “rules the waves”, as it is called in the popular song “Rule Britannia”. A courageous underdog who achieves victory alone from a hopeless position. For the time of the final break on New Year’s Eve, the EU-skeptical “Daily Express” consequently tried to borrow from a famous persistent speech by Winston Churchill during World War II: “11 p.m. – our finest hour”.

But some critics doubt that the kingdom will really make better progress on its own in the globalized world.

Take trade, for example: Johnson absolutely wanted to get out of the huge EU internal market with around 450 million inhabitants and out of the customs union in order to conclude his own trade agreements. In fact, more than 60 agreements with other countries have already been achieved. But from the point of view of the major economic powers USA and China, the United Kingdom, with its 66 million people, must look like a dwarf. It is questionable to what extent Johnson can assert British interests in negotiations with these heavyweights.

“Education vandalism” accuse critics of the government

Take education as an example: Contrary to initial promises, London has now withdrawn from the Erasmus exchange program for cost reasons. “Education vandalism” accuse critics of the government. An own funding program seems to have sprung up at short notice.

And finally, that could be the most serious consequence, the whipped through Brexit has torn British society into “Remainer” and “Leave” advocates. It is hard to imagine that the populist Johnson can fill this gap. Unity is also in jeopardy – the United Kingdom could become the Divided Kingdom in a few years’ time.

Majority of Scots support independence from Great Britain

Especially in Scotland it is fermenting. In polls, a majority has been in favor of independence from Great Britain for months. In 2016, the Scots clearly voted to remain in the EU. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants a new independence referendum as the next step after a hoped-for clear vote for her Scottish National Party (SNP) in the regional elections in May. Johnson strictly rejects this, but the momentum favors the nationalists.

A departure from Scotland could lead to a chain reaction. Votes for unification with the Republic of Ireland are also growing louder in Northern Ireland, and even in Wales, which previously stood firmly by the Crown, an independence movement is now gaining momentum. So it is not entirely out of the question that Johnson’s “Global Britain” will become “Little England” in a few years.

Brexit, which has taken so much strength and effort that will change the lives of millions of people, is now indeed complete. The irony of history: In the end, the main theme of the Johnson era on the front pages had to share space with the corona pandemic, which is spreading rapidly in Great Britain. Against tens of thousands of deaths in the United Kingdom alone – another number – and a lockdown in almost the entire country, even Brexit seems surprisingly small. (dpa)