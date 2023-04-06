“At the bottom there is room” continues to bring surprises every week. The characters have been involved in various problems or unexpected situations in a short time. Now, the advance of chapter 193 of the América TV series has been published and shows Joel Gonzales receiving an unexpected call, while he is resting in his room. “Yes, Joel Gonzales. What was it?”, the son of ‘Charo’ begins by saying.

Following the response on the other side, he continues: “Speak well, Group 6?” He says this, while his face shows surprise and excitement. Everything would indicate that he could collaborate with the group, after his success “Vamo a rematai”, a song that he prepared together with Diego Montalbanin order to take revenge on Mike Miller.

It should be noted that on social networks, fans commented that Group 6 would be “the television version” of Group 5, the popular Peruvian group that celebrated its anniversary with three consecutive days of concert. To find out what will happen to the ex-partner of delilah haystacksDon’t miss today’s episode, minutes before 9:00 p.m.

Watch the progress HERE

When does chapter 193 of “At the bottom there is room” come out?

The new episode of the América TV series arrives This Thursday, April 6, 2023.

What time does “AFHS” 10×193 come out, according to my country?

Next, we leave you the schedule for Peru and other countries to see “Al fondo hay sitio” live: