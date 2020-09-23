It has been discussed for a long time that Reliance Jio is going to bring a cheap smartphone that works on Android soon. For this, the company has also joined hands with domestic companies. According to the report, the company has asked local suppliers to increase production capacity in India, so that the company can produce 200 million smartphone units in the next two years.The company’s new phone can be a version of Jio Phone only. The latest report also mentions the possible price of the phone. According to Bloomberg report, this phone of Google’s Android based Jio can be around 4000 rupees (about 54 dollars). This smartphone will come with cheap plans of Reliance Jio.

Reliance’s target is to sell 15 to 20 crore phones in the next two years, which will give a boost to local factories. According to the India Cellular and Electronic Association, India had an estimated 165 million smartphones and nearly the same basic phone montage in the last financial year. Reliance Jio’s cheap smartphone will give a tough competition to Chinese phone companies, especially Xiaomi.

According to media reports, not just Reliance, Bharti Airtel is also preparing to bring 4G smartphones. Actually, the danger for Airtel and Vodafone from Jio’s cheap phone is that their 2G customers can go to Jio. Explain that in July, Google announced to invest $ 4.5 billion (about 33 thousand 600 crore rupees) in Jio. Through this, Jio and Google together will target 50 crore people of the country who are not yet smartphone users.