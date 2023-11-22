A dramatic love triangle has been put together in the last chapters of ‘At the bottom there is room’. Alessia, Finally, he discovered that ‘Jimmy’ He never lied to her, so she is trying to win him back so they can resume their relationship. However, and despite the fact that the youngest of the Gonzales has made it clear to Cristóbal Montalbán’s sister that he is currently the one in love with Dolores, July’s best friend, many followers of the ‘AFHS’ series consider that the young motorcycle taxi driver still has feelings for the chef at Francesca’s and will end up with the nurse to return to her. Will this be true?

La República interviewed actress Devora Merino, who plays Dolores in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, and we asked her about the love triangle that has been generated between ‘Jimmy’, Alessia and July’s best friend. What did she say?

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Alessia started a plan to get ‘Jimmy’ back and serenaded him

‘AFHS’: will ‘Jimmy’ end with Dolores to return to Alessia?

According to the actress, Dolores is aware that ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia have experienced important moments and this could raise certain doubts in her relationship with the young motorcycle taxi driver. Likewise, she believes that the youngest Gonzales does not fully love her, but that he is trying to.

“Dolores understands that Alessia (and ‘Jimmy’) have had a strong relationship and, in fact, it scares her a little because she (Alessia) is also in love with ‘Jimmy,'” said the actress.

YOU CAN SEE: Tatiana Astengo criticizes ‘At the bottom there is room’, but does not rule out returning “if the economic conditions are met”

Likewise, he revealed that Dolores feels that ‘Jimmy’ is being sincere and, although there is someone wanting to interrupt the relationship, the communication between both characters is stronger, so they will be sincere with their feelings.

“I believe that ‘Jimmy’ is sincere and although it is true, despite the fact that there is someone perhaps wanting to come in to interrupt the relationship, I think that the communication between her and ‘Jimmy’ is very strong and she likes him to be sincere” Devora said.

#Jimmy #return #Alessia #Actress #plays #Dolores #AFHS #reveals #happen #love #triangle