The new chapter of “There is room at the bottom” would bring the tragedy to the Gonzales family. Everyone fears for Jimmy’s life, although Charo could not contain her tears.

“At the bottom there is room“He never ceases to amaze his thousands of followers with the occurrences of the Gonzales. The family installed a swimming pool, but it did not last long after the arrival of the municipal managers. Everyone was sad until Charo came up with an idea.

The matriarch of the family suggested going to the beach and having a relaxing day. The laughs, jokes and anecdotes were not lacking, but the advance of the new chapter shows a sad outcome and Jimmy would be the main victim.

From the beach to the funeral?

As we saw in the preview, the youngest of the Gonzales got upset with his mother because she didn’t treat him like an adult and decided to go enjoy the beach on his own. However, he disappears and only his ball is seen floating among the waves.

Pepe went looking for him without success and Alessia had a bad feeling. They all worried, but no one had such a disconsolate reaction as Charo when thinking that his son had drowned.

Where to see “In the background there is room” LIVE?

“Al fondo hay sitio” has been broadcast on América Televisión, from Monday to Friday, since its first season. It is not possible to see it in another medium since it is an original and exclusive production.

What time to see the episodes of “AFHS”?

The successful América Televisión series broadcasts its episodes in primetime at 8:40 p.m.