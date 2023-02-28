The gonzales They arrived happy at the beach, but they could go straight to the hospital. New scene from “AFHS” anticipates the worst for Jimmy.

The gonzales They reached the beach in “At the bottom there is room 10”, chapter 165. However, the new advance of the next chapter has shown that not everything will be joyful on this vacation day: Jimmy could drown after entering the raging sea. Added to that advance, Alessia’s worrying premonition seems to confirm that something serious will happen to her lover.

Specifically, the daughter of Diego Montalban she appears in the pool with her father and brother, but she comes out of the water very upset because she says she was short of breath from one moment to the next. This occurs just when in the painting we see Jimmy fall into the waves VIDEO: America TV