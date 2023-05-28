After Camila Escribens was chosen as Miss Peru 2023, Magaly Medina has not stopped criticizing her and even called her “recycled” for having participated in the beauty pageant for the third time. In the same way, the well-known ‘Urraca’ pointed out that the model traveled to France for the Cannes Film Festival in a private plane together with a renowned businessman, who would have sponsored this important trip. Given this, Jessica Newton He came out to defend the model and referred to the possibility of taking legal action against the show host for his comments.

YOU CAN SEE: Jessica Newton supports Camila Escribens: “Never discuss the truth with those addicted to lies”

What did Jessica Newton say about a possible lawsuit against Magaly Medina?

Magaly Medina questioned the recent trip made by the brand new Miss Peru 2023 Camila Escribens to the Cannes Film Festival by private plane.

“Of course she is not traveling as a representative of Miss Peru, neither with the band nor with the crown. What does that invitation respond to? She can say that a brand hired her, but it is not the first time that we have seen her on a private plane (…) I would like to know if she is a Miss Peru or is a candidate for ambassador “the driver pointed out.

YOU CAN SEE: Camila Escribens responds to rumors of romance with Vinícius Jr.: “It’s very special to me”

Given these statements, Jessica Newton decided to refer to the popular ‘Urraca’. “This looks like a storyteller. Ignorance is bold. Is a lie. If someone likes to talk about the honor of women and attacks in that way with the sole intention of generating ratings, that is the problem of the person who does it, “he said. Newton in an interview with the newspaper Trome.

Regarding whether it will take legal actions Against the TV presenter, the director of Miss Peru pointed out the following: “What for? It’s a waste of time. If I am going to respond to every crazy person who comes out to tell a lie, I would not have time to work,” he said. Newton.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly criticizes the election of Camila Escribens as Miss Peru: “They owed her the crown 4 years ago”

Did businessman Simone Luca sponsor Camila Escribns’ trip to the Cannes Film Festival?

Some days ago, Magaly Medina held that Camila Escribens traveled to the emblematic Cannes Film Festival at the invitation of simone lucaa prominent businessman and CEO of an exclusive events company named Places.co.

In this regard, Jessica Newton specified how the events occurred. “What she said is false. We received the invitation from Camila Escribens through the Elite Miami agency, with whom she works in the United States. The presentations were coordinated and Miss Peru authorized the trip, as I had previously authorized Valeria Piazza as Miss Peru.. It is the second time that an elected Miss Peru has been invited to participate on the carpet,” she added.

Miss Peru 2023 Camila Escribens was on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram/Camila Escribens

YOU CAN SEE: Camila Escribens traveled to the Cannes Film Festival together with a renowned businessman and by private plane

Did Camila Escribens shine alongside Georgina Rodríguez at the Cannes Film Festival?

The brand new Miss Peru 2023 Camila Escribenswas for the first time in Cannes Film Festivals. The current winner of the national beauty pageant dazzled on the carpet in an impressive dress by designer Elizabeth Muñoz. It should be noted that famous figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner,Georgina Rodriguez.

About,Magaly MedinaHe had harsh criticism for the current representative of Peruvian beauty. “The paparazzi and photographers do not pay attention to her because the famous are ahead. No model is going to overshadow Georgina Rodríguez, even more coming from a South American country, being a stranger. If she is unknown to us, imagine yourself on the red carpet in Cannes,” she pointed out.show host.

#Jessica #Newton #sue #Magaly #Peru #traveled #businessman #quotIgnorance #boldquot