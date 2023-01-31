During the last months we have heard several rumors about the possibility of Jason Momoa leaving the role of Aquaman to take the role of Lobo in the new DCU. Faced with this question, James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-presidents of DC Studios, have clarified this situation.

After revealing the plans that these creatives have for the first chapter of the new DCU, the managers were questioned about the possibility that Jason Momoa has two different roles in this universe. In view of this issue, it was made clear that there are no intentions for the actor to play more than one character at the same time. This was what Gunn said about it:

“Jason will not play two characters despite what you may think.”

For his part, Safran added:

“It’s too soon. Listen, he definitely… Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy, in his own mind. But listen, he loves Lobo. He has also been very clear on that. He’s never going to play two characters, but no decisions have been made.”

While it was made clear that Momoa won’t be taking on two roles at the same time, It is still in doubt if he will eventually take on the role of Lobo. Safran has pointed out that Aquaman could have a third film, although at the moment there are no concrete plans for this. It seems that we will have to wait until after the premiere of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to know the fate of this actor.

On related topics, a new Batman movie for the DCU is revealed. Likewise, this is the Superman movie for this universe.

Editor’s Note:

For all the mistakes that were made in the DCEU, Jason Momoa’s choice for Aquaman was not one of them. If the actor wishes to continue working with Gunn and Safran, he might as well take on either of these two roles, and have new adventures.

Via: comic book