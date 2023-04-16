James Rodríguez surprised last Thursday by leaving Olympiacos, from Greecewhen his contract had not even ended.

The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team left Olympiacos after the team reported that it had reached an agreement for the player to leave the institution immediately. However, the press versions in Europe have listed several clashes from Cucuteño.

Pending new information, the biggest echo around James in networks has to do with a relationship that appeared with the King’s League, the amateur football project of former player Gerard Piqué, Shakira’s ex-boyfriend.

And, as they say from Spain, James Rodríguez has already decided whether or not to ally with Piqué.

Will James ally with Piqué?

Once the bomb exploded that James was left as a free player, the club ‘Los Troncos’, from the King’s League, sent a nod to the ’10’ and proposed him to play in their team.

Later, the president of the team, the ‘streamer’ ‘Perxitaa’, had to broadcast a transmission in which he clarified the subject of the Colombian.

‘Perxitaa’ assured in a broadcast that it was all a joke, but seeing the great interest of some to see James Rodríguez in the King’s League, He decided to contact the Colombian – through another footballer – and put him on the table if he would really like to play this competition.

Immediately, James responded jokingly and said that not for now, but that at 38 he would like to play in the King’s League, leaving that possibility open for the future.

“I haven’t spoken to James or anything, but I asked a footballer who knows him and he said, ‘Do you want me to ask him?’ And I told him, ‘Ask him’, and after a while he told me that James told him that he has seen something from the King’s League and he knows what it is,” said the Spanish ‘streamer’.

Then, he reviewed ‘Perxitaa’: “James Rodríguez told him ‘ha-ha, what’s up, when I’m 38 years old I’ll go there'”.

So, for the moment, there would be no participation of the man from Cucuta, now 31 years old, in Piqué’s King’s League.

