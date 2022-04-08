Will James Rodríguez play in the Asian Champions League?: time and how to watch it on TV

This Friday, at 12:15 pm (Colombian time), Al Rayyan, from Qatar, debuts in the Asian Champions League against Istiklol Dushanbe, from Tajikistan.

In the Qatari team, the expectation is immense due to the presence of James Rodríguez. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the Colombian 10 is from the game. Waiting to see if James has minutes with his club, this is the information to follow the game in Colombia. This time, there is a television signal.

Where and how to see James?

Istiklol Dushanbe vs. Al Rayyan

AFC Champions League

Date: Friday April 8

Stadium: King Fadh

Time: 12:15 pm (Colombian time)LIVE: Star+ and alkass.net

