Saturday, April 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Will James Rodríguez play in the Asian Champions League?: time and how to watch it on TV

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez (left), in his presentation with Al Rayyan.

James Rodríguez (left), in his presentation with Al Rayyan.

The Colombian ’10’ could be in the game with Al Rayyan.

This Friday, at 12:15 pm (Colombian time), Al Rayyan, from Qatar, debuts in the Asian Champions League against Istiklol Dushanbe, from Tajikistan.

In the Qatari team, the expectation is immense due to the presence of James Rodríguez. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the Colombian 10 is from the game. Waiting to see if James has minutes with his club, this is the information to follow the game in Colombia. This time, there is a television signal.

Where and how to see James?

James Rodriguez

Istiklol Dushanbe vs. Al Rayyan
AFC Champions League
Date: Friday April 8
Stadium: King Fadh
Time: 12:15 pm (Colombian time)LIVE: Star+ and alkass.net

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #play #Asian #Champions #League #time #watch

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

US Soybean Stocks Fall as Exports Rise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.