Will James Rodríguez play in the Asian Champions League?: time and how to watch it on TV

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
James Rodríguez (left), in his presentation with Al Rayyan.
James Rodríguez (left), in his presentation with Al Rayyan.
The Colombian ’10’ could be in the game with Al Rayyan.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 08, 2022, 11:31 AM
This Friday, at 12:15 pm (Colombian time), Al Rayyan, from Qatar, debuts in the Asian Champions League against Istiklol Dushanbe, from Tajikistan.
In the Qatari team, the expectation is immense due to the presence of James Rodríguez. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the Colombian 10 is from the game. Waiting to see if James has minutes with his club, this is the information to follow the game in Colombia. This time, there is a television signal.
Where and how to see James?
Istiklol Dushanbe vs. Al Rayyan
AFC Champions League
Date: Friday April 8
Stadium: King Fadh
Time: 12:15 pm (Colombian time)LIVE: Star+ and alkass.net
SPORTS
April 08, 2022, 11:31 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #play #Asian #Champions #League #time #watch
Leave a Reply