James Rodriguez is spending his last days of vacation, after the great Copa América he played with the Colombian National Team in the United States. His future is uncertain, but for now his destiny is to return to Sao Paulo for training.

According to the criteria of

James expected in Sao Paulo

James was a great figure with the Colombian national team but now he must return to reality, and that is that he has not had the desired continuity at the São Paulo club and does not seem to be in the plans of coach Luis Zubeldía.

James Rodriguez with the individual awards Photo:Instagram: James Rodriguez Share

During the America CupJames had a meeting with the president of Sao Paulo, Julio Casareswho now, in an interview, revealed details of the conversation they had.

“I joked with him: ‘James, you had an extraordinary game, you must have trained hard for that. If you do this in São Paulo, you’re always a starter.’ “He said we would meet in the semi-finals (against Brazil), he was polite, because he came to look for me in the locker room. I like him a lot, he is a great professional, a great guy. But it is a question of the personal level of the athlete. The issue with Sao Paulo is like that, they play in Sao Paulo and they have to want to play in Sao Paulo,” Casares told Eduardo Affonso of ESPN.

James Rodríguez, one of the most outstanding players of the 2024 Copa América. Photo:Efe / Erik Lesser Share

The manager referred to James’ future and denied that there is currently a proposal on the table for the Colombian to leave. But he made it clear that everything depends on the coach’s decisions.

“The question of selecting players depends on the coaching staff. What I always say is that he is a São Paulo athlete. If a proposal comes, we will listen to it. If not, he will have to reapply. But he must play according to the coach’s criteria. I always say that players, to play for São Paulo, have to want to do so. They have to want to work in São Paulo. It is not just about being signed,” added the manager.

In Brazil, they were dazzled by James’ performance in the Cup and wonder why he has not been at that level at the club.

James Rodríguez, Colombia’s star. Photo:AFP Share

Especially in 2024, James was practically erased from the roster and it is remembered that in January he was on the verge of leaving.

For all these reasons, there is great expectation about what will happen to him if he stays, if he will play or if his best option is to leave. His good Copa America has increased his value and there are teams interested in him, but for now nothing concrete has happened.

James will be back in Sao Paulo between Monday and Tuesday to resume training with the team.

SPORTS

More sports news