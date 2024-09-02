With the launch of Alien: Romulusthe director James Cameronalbeit in a minor role, returned to the film series born in 1979, to which the director contributed by directing the chapter Final Battle in 1986.

Given this return to the scene of the science fiction series in the role of a simple advisor, many have wondered if this could mean that Cameron will return to direct a film in the series: in this regard, the director expressed himself very directly during a recent interview at CBR.

The director first expressed his opinion on his contribution in Romulus:

“I know Fede, the director, and very early on he and his writing partner came to me and said, ‘Do you have any ideas?’ – no, they had a lot of ideas but they just wanted some kind of, I don’t know, pilgrimage to Mecca or something. But that was years ago, then they went off and wrote their own thing and I had nothing to do with it “

Then he made important statements regarding the future of his career:

“I wouldn’t rule anything out. but I have 23 other projects in the queue before the hypothetical one, so I guess that, with my 70 years, it won’t happen . You gotta pick your battles at some point. You know what I mean?”

James Cameron is currently working on the Avatar series: the launch of the third film in the series was officially revealed just a few weeks ago.