Cameron denied what was circulated by websites and newspapers about him being the most prominent candidate to direct a movie or series about the “Titan” disaster.

“Normally I don’t respond to malicious rumors in the media, but I need to do so now,” the international director said in a tweet.

Cameron added: “There are no talks with Oceangate (the company that owns Titan) about any artwork on the submarine, and I will never be doing that.”

Cameron, who dived to the wreck of the Titanic 33 times, told ABC News that a number of senior influencers in the bathyscaphe engineering community had written letters to the submarine operator about safety concerns.

Cameron explained: “I was struck by the analogy with the Titanic disaster, in which the captain was repeatedly warned about the ice in front of his ship, yet he strode forward at full speed through an ice field on a moonless night.”

He pointed out that “the warnings were not heeded, and the disaster is repeated in the exact same location.”