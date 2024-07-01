After the resounding failure of the Mexican team in the 2024 Copa América when they were eliminated in the Group Phase, the director of national teams, Duilio Davinoconfirmed the continuity of Jaime Lozano as technical director of the Mexican team to the media in the mixed zone.
“The project continues as we had talked about. In two weeks Jimmy will present us with an evaluation of what happened in the summer and we will also talk to him about everything we can improve, the opportune areas that we have, which are surely many, but also that there are positive things about the tournament and that we have to scale from that positive base. As I mentioned, the project goes to 2026, we had already discussed it a long time before,” he noted.
The manager did not hide his sadness at being eliminated and failing to achieve the objectives that had been set, however, he emphasized that the objective of placing young people who had not had the opportunity with the national team had been met.
Davino pointed out that the ‘Jimmy‘He is the coach they trust to lead the 2026 World Cup.
“With the positive things we have had, obviously first I am very sad because as a Mexican it hurts me that the team does not succeed and well being in the project much more so, but although the objective of qualifying was not met, the others were met, which They put young people who have not participated, that the team always went forward, that the team fought, competed, that the team ran more than the rivals, that had a great attitude, so it is good to build on that and not start again and do another,” he added.
Davino He also indicated that his intention was to go to the conference with Lush to ratify it at the head of the Tricolor, however, the rules of the tournament prevented him from doing it that way.
“What I can tell you is that, as we said a few weeks ago, we were wasting a great opportunity to qualify for the World Cup, but I think that this cup obviously hurts us for not having qualified for the next round, but there are very positive things, without a doubt, very positive. Well, look, the objective of qualifying was not met, but I think that other objectives were met and we have to build on that,” he concluded.
