The Mexican National Team is playing for its life in its Group B Matchday 3 match against Ecuador in the 2024 Copa América and no matter what happens, the continuity of the coach Jaime Lozano will be evaluated by the Mexican Football Federation once its participation has concluded.
Regardless of whether they manage to advance to the quarter-finals, the ‘Jimmy‘ could be on the line due to the team’s performance and results in the most recent games, including the position of Duilio Davino (sports director of men’s national teams) is also in danger, according to information from the journalist TUDN, Gibran Araige.
“Yes, the continuity (of Jaime Lozano) is at stake. Whatever happens, at the end of this Copa América there will be an analysis of the project. I know that there is a current from within the Federation with Duilio Davino at the head where “He has supported Jaime Lozano’s project towards the 2026 World Cup on several occasions.”
– Gibrán Araige.
“But I don’t see a current that supports Duilio Davino until now and that makes me believe that there could be changes at some point,” he added.
The project of Jaime Lozano It has not been possible to consolidate, and for this reason there would be time to change direction towards the 2026 World Cup, since there has not been any improvement in football or results.
As if that were not enough, despite the generational change, the young players called up to the Copa América have not really had a significant participation, taking into account that the FMF was willing to ‘sacrifice’ the tournament to pave the way to the World Cup.
Finally, your report for the program Line of 4, Gibran Araige He also announced that it is very likely that the Aztec coach will send the same starting eleven that played against Venezuela, so he would repeat the lineup against the Ecuadorian team.
