Marvel Studios has several projects in the pipeline. Although the premiere of Spiderman: no way home marked a great moment for the UCM, thanks to the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, it is possible that Tom Holland will give the post, at least for a while, to another actor to give life to Spiderman in some Sony project.

In fact, a recent report from insider MyTimeToShineHello revealed the following: “Marvel had conversations with Jaden Smith nothing less than for a role”. Based on this, many believe that the actor could embody the live-action version of Miles Morales.

MyTimeToShineHello claims that Jaden Smith has had talks with Marvel. Photo: Twitter capture

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: where to watch Tom Holland’s movie online?

Now, Will Smith’s own son has fueled rumors about his alleged casting by posting a mysterious tweet. Without any context, Jaden has shared a selfie in which he appears with a Spider-Man mask, along with the description that could be translated as: “Where are you? I’m trying to swing around there.”

Jaden Smith revives rumors about his alleged cast as Miles Morales. Photo: Twitter capture

YOU CAN SEE: Maguire, Garfield and Holland: which is the best Spiderman? Keys of each actor

It is not known where the 23-year-old actor could fit in as Miles Morales in the next projects of ‘The house of ideas’. However, we must bear in mind that Sony will release its animated film Spider-Man: across the Spider-Verse (part one) in 2022, whose plot could prepare the entry of the Queens arachnid into the UCM.

For now, the firm chaired by Kevin Feige has big projects to release, such as Thor 4, Doctor Strange 2 and Black Panther 2.

In addition, it is unknown how extensive the concept of the multiverse will be, since that premise has been used in Loki, WandaVision, No way home, and will be explored again in the aforementioned sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch.