IT Wallet, the digital electronic wallet marks a new era in the management of personal documents and public administration. With funding of around 1.7 billion euros, the project is part of the European digitalisation context and aims to revolutionize the way citizens interact with public services.

What is IT Wallet?

The IT Wallet is a secure and fully digital virtual wallet. This tool allows you to collect important documents such as your driving license and health card, making them easily accessible through your smartphone. It is the latest evolution in document management and online services, which follows the introduction of the SPID and the CIE (Electronic Identity Card). Its implementation follows a well-defined plan, divided into various phases that will allow a gradual and accurate transition towards the digitalisation of documents and services.

Implementation Phases and Supported Documents

This initial phase, which lasts until June 2024, is crucial. During this time, IT Wallet is put through its paces with technical tests and improvements based on user feedback. This is a key moment to ensure that the platform is not only functional but also intuitive and safe for everyone until the first release scheduled for June 2024. After that, Between June and September 2024, the IT Wallet will debut in its initial functional version. Users will have the opportunity to start uploading their documents, with the security guaranteed by the electronic signature. Within October 2024, fundamental documents such as the identity card, the health card and the disability card will be integrated into the digital wallet. Then, between the end of 2024 and the first months of 2025, other essential documents will be added such as the driving license, voter card, passport, and also documents of a professional nature such as licenses, qualifications and legal documents.

Access and Use Requirements

To access this innovative system, the requirements are designed to guarantee maximum accessibility while maintaining high safety standards: theAccess is guaranteed to all Italian citizens who have reached the age of majority. In any case, it is necessary to have a smartphone or tablet with a stable and reliable internet connection. It is essential to download and install the IO App, the public services application, launched in April 2020, which serves as a platform for the IT Wallet. To access the IT Wallet, users will have to authenticate via the Public Digital Identity System (SPID) or using the Electronic Identity Card (CIE). This step ensures a high level of security in user identification.

Obligatoriness and Future of the IT Wallet

It is currently unclear whether IT Wallet will be mandatory for all citizens. However, the future perspective aims to make it an essential link between certified smartphones and assistance and administration services. The vision is that of a single and secure platform for all essential documents, thus simplifying bureaucratic procedures.