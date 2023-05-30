The American director Martin Scorsese awaits the premiere of his new film “Killers of the flower moon”, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro and which will be available in October on Apple TV +. Recently, the 80-year-old producer also met Pope Francis in the Vatican during a tour, after the Cannes Film Festival. According to Variety, Scorsese has announced a new Jesus film.

“I have responded to the pope’s call to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a script for a film about Jesus. And I am about to start making it,” the director said during a conference at the Holy See, which which would mean that this would be his next production.

The director has been part of two feature films about religion. In 1988, he directed “The Last Temptation of Christ,” which featured Willem Dafoe, Harvey Keitel, Barbara Hershey, and Victor Argo. In 2016, he made “Silence”, which chronicles the persecution of Christian Jesuits in Japan during the 17th century. It should be noted that, during his meeting with the Supreme Pontiff, Scorsese highlighted his admiration for “The Gospel According to Saint Matthew” by Pier Paolo Pasolini.

