During the week there were recorded Heavy rains in Zacatecas, but,what will the weather be like for the weekend? Here we share with you the Weather forecast for September 6-10 so that you can prepare and go to Fenaza without worries.

He National Weather Service (SMN) shared the weather forecast, In which he indicated that during the last hours of Friday and the first hours of Saturday, showers with heavy rainfall of 25 to 50 mm and wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are expected in Zacatecas.

For Saturday, the SMN forecast that front 1 over the Gulf of Mexico will interact with tropical wave 21 associated with a low pressure zone with the probability of cyclonic development over southeastern Mexico and with the contribution of humidity generated by the monsoon trough.

A low pressure channel extending over the west of the national territory, combined with divergence in height and the entry of humidity from both oceans, will generate heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by electrical discharges.

Follow us on our account Facebook so you don’t miss our latest news

Specifically for Zacatecas, The weather forecast indicates that showers of 5 to 25 mm will occur on Saturday, with wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h.

Weather in Zacatecas during the beginning of the week

The weather forecast indicates that on Sunday, the interaction of front 1 and its cold air mass with tropical wave 21 associated with a low pressure zone with the probability of cyclonic development over the Gulf of Mexico and with the contribution of humidity generated by the monsoon trough, will maintain a period of intense rains.

Starting Monday, the low pressure zone with a probability of cyclonic development will gradually advance over the western and northwestern Gulf of Mexico, continuing to interact with the cold air mass associated with the first cold front of the season.

(Photo: SMN of Conagua)

Also, during the forecast period, a low pressure channel will extend over the north and west of the national territory, combined with divergence in height and the entry of humidity from both oceans, will generate showers and heavy rains.

The weather forecast indicates that in Zacatecas on Sunday and Monday, scattered showers of 0.1 to 5 mm and wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are expected. However, on Tuesday, showers of 5 to 25 mm will return.

(Photo: SMN of Conagua)

It is important to note that the forecast rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail, and may also cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, puddles and flooding in low-lying areas.