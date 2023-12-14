Many citizens and visitors to the United States still hope to enjoy a snowy landscape for this Christmas. However, the weather forecasts have warned that the chances of this happening are very low in most of the territory, including New York where a record number of days without snow have been recorded. But what will happen in Texas?

Climate experts had warned that Due to the El Niño phenomenon, which occurs about every four years, the winter in the US would be colder than on other occasions. However, until now, This phenomenon is causing warmer climates than average in most of the territory and, above all, a lot of humidity that has been reflected in significant rainfall in regions such as the Lone Star State.

Even, according to Nelly Carreño, meteorologist from Univision, Over the next few weeks, temperatures in Texas will be warmer than expected, reaching up to 60 degrees Fahrenheit or 15 degrees Celsius. But before you get disappointed, keep in mind that there is a remote chance of seeing snow.

Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas still have a slight chance of snow, which although it is very low, does not mean that it has been completely ruled out. So citizens waiting for a snowy landscape must stay abreast of the weather alerts and ask for cold conditions to occur.

Since when hasn't snow fallen in Texas?

According to the climatologist expert, The last time snowflakes occurred in Texas was on December 22, 2022. However, that's not the most remembered snowfall in the Lone Star State. In 2012, Denton and Collin counties received fifteen centimeters of snow, making it one of the largest snowfalls in recent years.

This is what the Texas Capitol looked like under the snow.

Regarding the Dallas-Fort Worth area, According to meteorological records, the first White Christmas occurred in 1841. Although it is not necessary to go that far back in time. In 2009, seven centimeters were recorded near the airport. Likewise, in early 2023 North Texas in McKinney, Wichita Falls and Lewisville had snowfall.

Based on these records it is that Climate forecasts have not completely ruled out that this meteorological phenomenon will occur in Texas this Christmas. Although, again, the chances are very slim, only reaching one percent.