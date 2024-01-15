One of the most seen postcards in movies and series is New York City covered in white for the holidayswhich did not happen during 2023 and meant a historical record without snow, given that more than two years have passed without this phenomenon occurring in the area. However, according to climate experts, that streak could be broken in the coming days.

Information released by Fox Weather indicates that major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor in the northeast, which includes the city of New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore have high chances of seeing snowfall soondue to a storm system that will cause low temperatures.

The weather phenomenon that will be bringing snow and ice to the south will begin to leave the region this Monday and will head to the northeast and New England. According to predictions, it will move away from the coast this Monday night and continue its journey towards the northeast coast towards Tuesday.

According to current conditions, Low pressure phenomenon will likely bring snow along much of the I-95 corridorcausing between two and almost three inches of snow, basically in Washington, DC and then in Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Snowfall is expected to peak Tuesday morning.

It is worth mentioning that while this is not guaranteed to happen, this type of forecast had not been seen for the Big Apple area in a long time because the storms had moved further east or north, which is why As of today, it has been 700 days since the city recorded at least one inch of snow, or 2.5 centimeters, in a 24-hour period. The period without this phenomenon has been even longer for Baltimore, which records 716 days and Philadelphia 715.

It hasn't snowed in New York in almost two years.

There will be snow, but not too much in New York

Although it is estimated that The storm could cause a few centimeters of snow to accumulate In areas that have not had this phenomenon for years, the reality is that, according to climate experts, it will not be so important.

The storm is moving very quickly, so although it will carry enough cold air and moisture to cause snowfall along corridor 95, Fox climate experts warn that It will be measurable snowfall, which will mean that only a few centimeters of snow will be recorded in certain areas, without implying major impacts.. Despite this, it is important to stay aware of conditions because roads could become dangerous to travel on.

Finally, it should be noted that the National Weather Service issued winter weather alerts for other areas, from Texas and the Gulf Coast to the northeast and southern New England.