Sam, the supposed voice assistant of Samsung that some believe will replace Bixby, has attracted a lot of attention in Internet. Developed by the design company Lightfarm in collaboration with the company Cheil Agency, has generated a kind of ‘cult’ behind.

However, it seems that in reality its future is not very clear, and that it was designed with a different purpose than expected. That came out a few hours ago.

Sam was commissioned by Samsung Brazil

What happens is that the Chilean subsidiary of Samsung reported that it was created at the request of its Brazilian counterpart. That went to Lightfarm , a company based precisely in Brazil, so there is nothing unusual about it.

She was created as a character for Youtube, and that it would support the mobile phone sales training teams. So it is not intended to assist users, as some thought it would.

Sam, Samsung’s waifu turned into mighty Alita: Battle Angel

Sam was commissioned by Samsung Brazil for limited functions within Brazilian territory and nothing else. It was never intended to be a substitute for Bixby, which apparently has its place secured.

That may sadden some of his many fans, who thought it wouldn’t take long to get to their phones. But from what is understood it is a local creation, not something that comes directly from the headquarters, which is in South Korea.

It was thought for training tasks

The point is that Samsung you already noticed the commotion it caused Sam. Will the company take advantage of it, taking it beyond what its Brazilian subsidiary thought?

The publicity generated is something that cannot be wasted. At the end of the day, give a more ‘human’ face to Bixby, and being recognized, could be beneficial. However, the decision is in the hands of the company and it is difficult to know what it will do next.

What will your competitors do? It would be strange if some of them did not take note of what happened. Ultimately, a voice assistant is software, and given an attractive appearance, many might choose it as one option over others.

What happened with Sam it could become a case study for various companies, and thus implement something similar in their products. The power of the ‘waifu’ is something that should not be underestimated.

Fountain.



