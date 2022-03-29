According to some reports, it appears that one IT prequel series is currently in production by HBO Max. It seems that this series is called Welcome to Derryand that it is set in the sixties, in the period that would later lead to the events we lived with IT: Chapter 1which is the 2017 film based on the horror story by Stephen King.

It seems that the same series is producing this series Andy Muschiettiwho had already directed both the aforementioned film, and IT: Chapter 2 which was released in cinemas in 2019. It also seems that the studio behind the project is nothing less than Warner Bros. Televisionwith WB also producing the 2 films.

The recurring pattern in the HBO Max house therefore seems to resume the films published by Warner and then build a brush of the series and they are connected, as for example will happen with the series on the Penguin of The Batmanwhere Colin Farrell will return to take on the role of the character.

In any case, if the news were to be confirmed (but according to the source, only the definitive announcement should be missing) it would really be very big news, given that the two films dedicated to IT have collectively reached the beauty of over a billion dollars at the global box office.

The first to report that this series was in the works were the colleagues of The Ankler, followed by other more than reliable publications such as our own source Variety, or ComicBook.

If you haven’t seen the new films dedicated to King’s work yet, we strongly advise you to retrieve them before the IT prequel series comes out, and in the meantime we invite you to read our review dedicated to the IT: Chapter 2. If you are a lover of ‘horror to the core, you might as well start from the thrill king’s own book.