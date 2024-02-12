Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2024 – 18:16

To end the Carnival holiday, revelers will have a sunny day with the possibility of rain showers in the late afternoon in São Paulo. According to the Climate Emergency Management Center of the City of São Paulo (CGE), the capital is expected to record a maximum temperature of 32º on thermometers this Tuesday, the 13th.

According to the municipal body, Carnival Tuesday starts with sunshine, but the approach of a cold front is expected to change the weather in the late afternoon, with rain showers, which may be moderate to heavy in intensity. Unlike last year, São Paulo residents have been able to enjoy street festivities in good weather this year.

Cold front

On Ash Wednesday, the 14th, the weather in the capital should be unstable. According to forecasts, from noon onwards, areas of instability associated with the cold front coming from the coast of São Paulo will cause moderate and heavy rain showers in the region.

With the change, the temperature should drop and thermometers should oscillate between 20ºC and 26ºC.

The CGE also warns that, given the instability of the climate and the heavy rainfall on Ash Wednesday, it is possible that impassable floods may form, overflows of rivers and streams, in addition to the risk of landslides due to the waterlogged soil.

Be careful on the road

For anyone traveling, the State Civil Defense recommends being careful when driving, and you should pay extra attention during the rainy season. The ideal is to check the condition of the vehicle, including tires and spare tire.

In case of storms, look for a safe place to park your car. “Do not get out of the car in case of flooding. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front. Use low beams, reduce speed gradually and do not brake suddenly. In case of aquaplaning, keep the steering wheel straight, stop accelerating and do not brake”, advises the Civil Defense.