The interaction of cold front 36 with a dry line and the subtropical jet stream will cause showers in Baja California between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to information from Conagua.

These phenomena will also cause a cold to very cold environment at dawnwith minimum temperatures between -10°C to 5°C and frost in the mountain areas of this state.

In both the Gulf of California, Baja California and Baja California Sur, winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are expected, as well as possible dust devils on the Peninsula. Regarding the waves, heights of 1 to 3 meters are expected.

La Conagua, in the climate forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), also announced that throughout Thursday there will be no chance of rain, a cool atmosphere at dawn and very cold in the mountains, as well as fog banks in the western coast of the state. In the afternoon, the atmosphere will become mild in Baja California.

Meteored. Weather in Tijuana and other cities in Baja California

Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California will experience mainly cloudy intervals this Thursday. In Tijuana, Cloudy skies are expected during the early morning, with temperatures between 9°C and 17°C throughout the day, reaching their maximum around 12:00. The moderate northwest wind will persist, with gusts that could reach up to 32 km/h in the afternoon.

In Mexicali, Cloudy intervals are also expected, with temperatures ranging between 10°C and 25°C. The maximum will be reached around 3:00 p.m., while the moderate northwest wind will persist, with gusts of up to 22 km/h during the night.

In Rosarito, mainly cloudy intervals will be observed, although cloudy skies are expected in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 10°C and 15°C, reaching their maximum around 11:00. Moderate northwest wind is expected throughout the day, with gusts of up to 29 km/h in the afternoon.

In Cove, you will also see mainly cloudy intervals, although cloudy skies are expected at night. Temperatures will range between 8°C and 18°C ​​during the day, reaching their maximum around 1:00 p.m. Moderate west winds will prevail, with gusts of up to 32 km/h in the afternoon.

In The Rumorosa, Similar conditions are anticipated, with predominant cloudy intervals and cloudy skies in the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 2°C and 14°C, reaching their maximum around 2:00 p.m. A moderate northwest wind is expected during the day, with gusts of up to 31 km/h in the afternoon.

In Tecate, a weather pattern similar to that of La Rumorosa is expected, with predominant cloudy intervals and cloudy skies in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 5°C and 17°C, reaching their maximum around 2:00 p.m. A moderate northwest wind will prevail during the day, with gusts of up to 31 km/h in the afternoon.

In San Quentin and San Felipe, a sky with cloudy intervals and temperatures between 10°C and 17°C is expected in San Quintín, and between 14°C and 21°C in San Felipe. In both locations, northwest winds are expected with gusts of up to 41 km/h in San Quintín and up to 22 km/h in San Felipe.