He National Metereological Service (SMN) has shared the weather forecast for Querétaro during the week of May 22 to 25.

The weather will remain hot to very hot on the Mexican Pacific coast, southeastern Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula.

As for the specific forecast for Querétaro, Tuesday is expected intervals of showers that could oscillate between 5 and 25 mm, as well as maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C.

For its part, on Wednesday, intervals of showers and similar maximum temperatureswhile on Thursday intervals of showers and maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C are forecast again.

It is important to be informed about the weather conditions and take the necessary precautions, especially in case of heavy rain.

Climate in the capital of Querétaro

For the city of Querétaro, the weather is expected to be as follows:

Monday with maximum temperatures of 26/17 °, with a probability of rain of 86% and a gust of wind of 5 to 10 kilometers per hour

For Tuesday, maximum temperatures of 27/18 °, with a probability of rain of 86% and a gust of wind of 5 to 10 kilometers per hour

Wednesday: maximum temperatures of 28/17 °, with a probability of rain of 95% and a gust of wind of 5 to 10 kilometers per hour