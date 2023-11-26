













The company made the announcement in this regard within the framework of the Amusement Expo 2023, which is currently taking place in Japan, and which brings together the manufacturers of this type of platforms.

For what was revealed Street Fighter 6 Type Arcade — as this version is known — will be available from December 2023. It should be noted that tests on this machine already took place last October in four locations.

These were in Akihabara HEY in Tokyo as well as in Sendai, Hiroshima and Fukuoka. Impressions about it are positive and Capcom corrected some of the problems that players detected.

According to some people Street Fighter 6 Type Arcade It’s a decent version of the original game. This runs on a Taito Type X4 machine and is based on the NESiCAxLive2 digital distribution system, which is also from Taito.

Regarding the experience it offers, it is similar to playing on a PC at 60Hz without much delay and has a game joystick and eight buttons. The latter can be configured on the character selection screen.

That’s what @fubarduck says, a player who had the opportunity to play Street Fighter 6 Type Arcade in one of these tests.

In his comments on Twitter he revealed that he was able to play against the person he was next to, and the rest of his matches were against players in Fukuoka and Hiroshima.

@fubarduck didn’t notice that it was much different from playing against someone in front of him. It is not yet known if this arcade will reach the West.

