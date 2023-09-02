‘One Piece’ is one of the most famous manga and anime of all time and has become one of the stories with the most followers around the world. This success led to Eiichiro Odacreator of the manga, to accept the proposal that the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy be adapted to the live action. At first, this idea did not please the fans due to the constant failures in the adaptations of this type of project. However, they were delighted to see the first season of the series. It is now in first place in the top 10 of Netflixwhich motivated them to wonder if there will be a second installment of the fiction starring the Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy.

For this reason, here we leave you all the information we have about it and we will tell you if we will continue to see Godoy with Luffy’s characteristic straw hat.

Will the live action of ‘One piece’ have a second season?

The series that is under the direction of Marc Jobst, Tim Southam, Emma Sullivan and Josef Kubota Wladyka premiered on August 31, 2023 and, since then, the fans of ‘One Piece’ They were delighted with the adaptation, so much so that it became the most watched on Netflix. The interesting thing about live action is that it is made for everyone, both for those who follow Luffy’s adventures from the manga and for those who don’t know anything about his history.

But, despite the success that the series had on its first day since its launch, Netflix has not yet communicated if it will renew it so that it has a second installment. Before making any decision, the streaming giant has to assess whether the success was big enough to justify the $18 million invested per episode, which made it the most expensive series after surpassing ‘Game of Thrones’. for which 15 million per chapter were used.

Where to see the live action of ‘One Piece’ ONLINE?

The first season of the new version of ‘One Piece’, which has 8 chaptersis found in its entirety on the platform of Netflix, which took over the rights to its adaptation. In order to access its content, you need to have an account; Otherwise, you must access any of the plans that it offers you and that best suits your needs.

What is the live action of ‘One Piece’ about?

“Monkey D. Luffy is a young man who has dreamed of a life of freedom for as long as he can remember. Soon, he leaves his village and embarks on a perilous journey in search of the mythical hidden treasure known as One Piece, which can help him become the king of pirates. But, to achieve his goal, the first thing he must do is gather the crew he always wanted, and with them get a ship, cover every inch of the vast sea, get ahead of the Navy and overcome each of the dangerous rivals that come their way. cross their path, ”says the official synopsis of the adaptation.

Fans of ‘One Piece’ were delighted with the adaptation, so they asked for a second season. Photo: Netflix

What is the cast of the live action of ‘One Piece’?

Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Emily Rudd as Nami

Jacob Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

McKinley Belcher III as Arlong

Jandre Le Roux as Kuroobi

Milton Schorr as Don Kreig

Steve Marc as Yasopp

Langley Kirkwood as Morgan.

