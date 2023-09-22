‘Sex education’ premiered its season 4 in style, which, with its eight chapters, closed its story definitively, as announced by those in charge. This is due, among other things, to the fact that some of the main actors decided to leave fiction to evolve in their careers, something that definitely saddened their fans. However, with the release of its latest installment, rumors appeared that it will not be the end of the story starring Otis, Maeve, Eric, Aimeeamong others.

But how true are those rumors? In the following note we will tell you everything that is known about it and if there will be a fifth season of ‘Sex education’.

Will ‘Sex Education’ have season 5?

Rumors indicating a fifth installment of the series are NOT true. There will be no season 5 of ‘Sex education’as stated by the creator Laurie Nunn in a letter to fans published in July 2023: “As the themes and stories of the new season crystallized, it became clear that this was the right time for us to graduate. Goodbyes are the worst, but let’s celebrate all the good times we’ve had.”

One of the reasons for the end of the series is because the story came to its natural conclusion, as Nunn indicated. Another reason is the age of the cast, which is between 26 and 30 years old. In this regard, one of the figures in the series, Emma Mackey, indicated that it seemed strange to him to play someone who is 17 years old. “It’s always complicated, it’s different when you play a character who is stuck in time. You know, we play 17-year-olds and we’re all almost 30. It’s a little weird,” he told Total Film.

What’s next after ‘Sex education’?

Although the same creator assured the end of the series, she also said that she has more ideas around Moordale Highwhich could materialize in future spin-offs based on ‘Sex education’but that would occur in the distant future.

“I’m definitely taking a break and thinking about other things, but Moordale is a really rich world and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun. So I think there is always potential to explore more in that universe,” said Laurie Nunn during the event. Netflix TUDUM 2023.

When does ‘Sex education’ season 4 premiere?

The fourth season of ‘Sex education’ arrived at the platform Netflix he Thursday, September 21, 2023two years after the premiere of the third, which was launched on September 17, 2021. Continuing with what was shown in its previous installments, this finale of the fiction has eight episodes, which have a duration of between 51 and 85 minutes, approximately.

What is the cast of ‘Sex education’?