The Carnival weekend is already knocking on the door and revelers are preparing to go to the blocks in several states of the country. One of the customs is to accompany the revelry with the traditional beer, to quench thirst and cool off from the heat. But the effects of alcohol take their toll the next day, and sometimes far into the future. So, it’s worth taking some precautions.

Not by chance, this Saturday (18), marks the National Day to Combat Alcoholism. For the gastroenterologist and hepatologist Patrícia Borges, the date serves as a warning about the conscious consumption of alcoholic beverages, even in the face of celebrations.

The doctor warns that excessive consumption of alcohol can result in numerous consequences for the body itself, which go beyond the well-known hangover. “Among the main ones are changes in the gastrointestinal tract, such as gastritis, peptic ulcers and diarrhea; psychological and neurological alterations, such as dementia syndromes; and, in the long term, serious damage to the liver and pancreas, such as cirrhosis, malignant liver tumors, such as hepatocarcinoma, and chronic pancreatitis”, explains Patrícia.

Already in the short term, exacerbated alcohol consumption can also lead to acute hepatitis, often requiring the use of medications and even hospitalization.

“In these cases, many recover with complete alcohol withdrawal and specialized care. However, in more severe cases, if the patient already has a chronic liver disease, this exacerbation could even lead to liver failure requiring liver transplantation. And, unfortunately, alcoholic liver disease, without complying with a minimum period of abstinence, would not allow inclusion in a liver transplant list”, warns the doctor.

no exaggeration

For those who want to enjoy Carnival with balance, the obvious first step is to avoid excessive alcohol consumption. The expert lists the tactics:

“If you are going to drink, increase your intake of natural liquids, especially water, to help with the metabolism of alcohol, as well as improving the circulation of different organs, thus avoiding the dreaded hangover”, recommends Patrícia.

Investing in a healthy diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, and avoiding fatty foods and excess sweets is also important. Hangover

According to Health and Alcohol Information Center, hangover is defined as the combination of physical and mental symptoms experienced the day after a single episode of heavy drinking, starting when the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) approaches zero. That is, when you think everything is going to be okay, that’s when the symptoms begin.

The effect generated by the hangover starts about 6 to 8 hours after consumption, on average, and can last up to 24 hours. Among the most well-known symptoms are:

Physical: headache, nausea, dry mouth, dizziness, gastrointestinal discomfort, tiredness, tremors, lack of appetite, sweating and drowsiness.

Mental: concentration problems, anxiety and irritability.

For those who cannot escape excesses, the recommendation is to sleep well, at least 8 hours a night, so that the body can rest after the festive moments.

Is there a safe amount of alcohol?

Although several studies indicate an acceptable amount of alcohol to be consumed, depending on the type of alcoholic beverage and gender, Dr Patrícia reiterates that this quantification becomes difficult to apply, especially in patients who are already alcoholics, for whom this limit amount already would be considered excessive.