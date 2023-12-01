‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ has marked a milestone in the peruvian television with its proposal in entertainment formats, because for more than a decade, viewers had few options to enjoy on the screens, since during all this time the programs were only renewed one season after another. Now, the arrival of Peláez, Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías meant a renewal in the faces that usually appeared in front of cameras, but also strong competition with national channels.

Did América TV announce a cooking show?

After the undisputed success of ‘The great chef‘, in programs and channels in direct competition with Latina, an attempt has been made to replicate the dynamic of seeing well-known characters in a facet dedicated to competition in the kitchen, but part of the public on social networks considers that it is an attempt to imitate what Peláez and the other talents have been doing.

However, it seems that America TV has decided to bet on a new proposal following the line of the culinary theme, despite the fact that it already had the programs ‘My mother cooks better than yours’ and the Peruvian version of ‘Masterchef’, a space that few remember. This is how the influencer Ric La Torre shared more information about this project, which was announced in the pre-sale for 2024 of the Pachacámac channel.

What will the new América TV gastronomic program be about?

This Thursday, November 30, the América TV pre-sale 2024, an event in which channels show what projects they plan to produce next year so that brands can see what they can invest in as sponsors. On this occasion, the announcement of a new gastronomic program, which will be hosted by figures from said channel, drew attention.

The gastronomic program that América will launch in 2024 and that they are now announcing in their pre-sale will be called “On the Table” and will be hosted by Choca and Verónica Linares. According to what they say, they will travel through Peru looking for the best amateur chefs. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/bhAkkccqWR — Ric La Torre (@RicLaTorreZ) December 1, 2023

“The gastronomic program that América will launch in 2024 and that they are now announcing in their pre-sale will be called ‘On the table’ and will be hosted by Choca and Verónica Linares. According to what they say, they will travel through Peru looking for the best amateur chefs“wrote tiktoker Ric La Torre on his social networks, where he showed some photos of the presentation.



