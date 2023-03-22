According to Croftie, yes. And he understands it.

Team spirit in a sport, what could be better? Unfortunately, you have to look mainly at other sports and not at Formula 1. Although teams work, teammates are still each other’s competitors. This can sometimes ensure that the team spirit between drivers is hard to find.

Between Verstappen and Perez there were already some tensions last year and they are now completely back. That became apparent last weekend when Verstappen ‘took’ the fastest race lap from Peréz. There was also a lot to do about the lap times in the final phase. This caused frustration on both sides.

All this is fodder for a lot of speculation. Who also enjoys participating is David Croft, the F1 commentator who uses about as much energy during a race as the average driver.

In Sky’s F1 Podcast, Croft points out that Perez is in the final year of his contract. “If there are no indications that a new deal is in it, why would Sergio Perez help his team-mate the way Red Bull wants?” said Croft.

Given the friction that was already noticeable, the commentator expects a few more ‘banana peels’ (as he calls it) over the course of the season. In other words: he expects that Perez and Verstappen will still collide. Maybe not literally, but figuratively.

Like many other people, Croftie also thought something about Verstappen Senior: “Everything is clearly good for Jos Verstappen, when his son finishes and leads the world championship, but it is still hard to smile!”

In defense of Jos Verstappen: he did congratulate Peréz, although the enthusiasm did not drip from it. He mainly sees Sergio Peréz as someone who has to help Max, not as someone who has to take away victories. This was evident from his column last year, after Peréz had won the Monaco GP.

