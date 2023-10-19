In one of his novels, Arthur C. Clarke tells how a talented engineer devises an elevator that goes from Earth to space. The place chosen to put it into operation is a mountain on the island of Taprobane, where there is a Buddhist monastery and also the sanctuary of an ancient king who, in his delusions of grandeur, wanted to build a direct staircase to the stars.

With this, Arthur C. Clarke entangles us in his comparative game so that we identify the engineer’s greed with that of the legendary king. The novel is titled The fountains of paradise (Alamut); It appeared in 1979 and, in reality, it does not tell anything new, since the elevator to space is old; What is important is the entanglement with which the author tricks us into believing a story that could be true. In fact, the first to imagine an elevator to space was the Soviet physicist Konstantin Tsiolkovski, in 1895.

The issue of an elevator to space seems complex, but, for Tsiolkovski, the only difficulty was finding the right material to make a kilometer-long cable and anchor it to the Earth’s equator with the load of a counterweight at the end of it. The cable would have to be strong enough not to snap, knowing that a cable is only as strong as its weakest point. And turning with the happy cable, we reach 1960 to find the article by the Russian engineer Yuri Nikolayevich Artsutanov entitled To space on an electric locomotivea scientific piece published in the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda where he reported on the invention of the space elevator.

More information

For the Russian engineer, the elevator issue could be carried out by pulling a cable from a satellite about 36,000 kilometers high to the surface of the planet. However, Yuri Artsutanov regretted that there was no material capable of supporting its own weight over the 36,000 kilometers. But with time and the appearance of carbon nanotubes, we are not far from standing above the last sky.

At the Japanese University of Shizuoka they have been developing the project for a few years and Elon Musk, who is always aware of these things, is keeping an eye on it. While we wait for the outcome, we are going to recommend a reading. Because the elevator to space is one of the many topics that the couple formed by scientist Kelly Weinersmith and cartoonist and writer Zach Weinersmith discuss in their book An elevator to space (Blackie Books).

This is a rigorously written scientific book where the precision with which the data is handled does not rule out something as important as the humor they put into the matter. With a style stripped of solemnity, they take us from the aforementioned elevator to the years of atomic optimism, mentioning the danger of Strontium-90, a radioactive waste product that our body absorbs as if it were calcium, but with some side effects that lacks calcium. Its discovery in children’s baby teeth was one of the arguments for the United States and the USSR to sign the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1963.

With these things, the Weinersmith couple enlightens us about some issues that have happened and others that will happen in the scientific field. Let’s take note, because there will be micro-robots capable of entering our bodies to fix artificial organs and brains that will restore lost memory, as well as asteroid mining. We need more books like this, popular science books for the whole family, books that take us on a trip to space to return us to Earth a little wiser after reading them.

The stone ax It is a section where Montero Glezwith a desire for prose, exerts its particular siege on scientific reality to demonstrate that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.