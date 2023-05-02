The month of May arrived with great astronomical events. One of them is the penumbral lunar eclipse that will take place on May 5 and can be seen in a large part of the world.

This phenomenon occurs when the Earth blocks the sunlight and casts a large shadow on our natural satellite, unlike a total eclipse, where the moon is completely dark and takes on a reddish hue, during the penumbral eclipse, the moon usually be seen somewhat dull.

Sometimes this change is almost imperceptible, because this darkening is generated when the moon reaches Earth’s least dark shadow known as the penumbra.

When and where can the eclipse be seen?

According to educational astronomy sites, the Penumbral Lunar eclipse will begin at 15:14 GMT, and will reach its maximum phase at 17:22 GM.

This eclipse can be seen in countries of Asia, Australia, Africa, and Eastern and Central Europe therefore this astronomical phenomenon It cannot be seen in Mexico, even in any country in the Americas.

An interesting aspect of eclipses is that they can only be registered when there is a full moon and can occur once or twice a year.